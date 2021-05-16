For more than two decades every student at Canyonville School would be taught by Lynn Rauth in kindergarten, Shelly Cullett in first grade and Kasha Harbaugh in second grade.
At the end of the school year, Harbaugh, 62, will retire, for real this time.
She previously announced her retirement two years ago, but was enticed to come back. This time she’s serious about not coming back to teaching full time.
“This year, it has been a blessing to be here, it has,” Harbaugh said. “I wouldn’t have missed it for the world. However, with the distance learning and all of those things that we’ve done this year with COVID: I’m an old dog and that was a new trick. I feel it to my bones. I am really, very ready to retire.”
The trio of teachers have not only been coworkers and friends, but also became family — figuratively and literally.
“Lynn’s daughter is married to my children’s cousin, Kasha’s uncle was married to my first husband’s aunt,” Cullett said. “Not that we’re blood-related but we have connections because of being in a small community.”
Cullett grew up in South County. She started going to school in Days Creek, but graduated from South Umpqua High School and always wanted to come back to the area to teach.
Rauth was hired on the exact same day as Cullett. She’s originally from California, but her husband graduated from Canyonville Christian Academy and the couple decided to move to the area to raise their daughters.
“I applied to several schools and got two interviews here in the South Umpqua School District,” Rauth said. “I had my choice and this is the one I picked, here in Canyonville. I liked it because it was a small town and I was raised in a small town.”
Harbaugh is from Roseburg and taught in Southern California for nine years before moving back to Douglas County. She first taught at Tri City Elementary School and was involuntarily transferred to Canyonville School.
“I cried for days,” she said. “But it was the best involuntary transfer that could ever happen, because then I got to hook up with two ladies. I have been deliriously happy here ever since.”
There’s been very limited staff turnover at the school for decades. Until a few years ago the K-5 teachers had been working together for 15 years.
“We love our school, we love our community and the community support here is beyond amazing,” Rauth said.
And since they have been at the school for more than 20 years, there have been a few second-generation students in their classrooms as well.
Cullett has also taught some of her family members, reminding them she’s Mrs. Cullett at school, not Aunt Shelly.
Together the three have been through a lot, but they say it’s not just the three of them.
School secretary Kathy Brown, who used to be an aide in the classrooms, is also an important part of the team. Cullett called her “the glue of our school.”
But when it comes to teaching the students and getting them ready to take on the hard work of third grade, the K-2 teachers have an approach that works for them.
“We’re not the same people, we’re very different personalities,” Rauth said. “The way we teach is different, but we really feel like we complement each other.”
Rauth said she’s structured and detail-oriented, Cullett is creative and Harbaugh likes routines.
“I think the one big similarity between the three of us, is that we’re extremely attached to our kids and we feel like the number one thing for our kids is knowing they’re loved and cared for,” Harbaugh said. “If you ask any kid what my No. 1 job is, they always say ‘to keep us safe.’ That’s my No. 1 rule, to love them and keep them safe. And then after that we’ll make them really smart.”
All three teachers continue to receive invitations to graduations, weddings and former students come by the school to check in.
Harbaugh said she too plans to check in from time to time, maybe even substitute for Cullett and Rauth.
