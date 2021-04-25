CANYONVILLE — These are the students who made the honor roll at Canyonville School for third quarter.
Students with a 4.0 GPA were named to the Principal's List, while those with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99 earned high honors.
Sixth Grade
4.0 — Ava Payne, Brenden Budel, Caylee Carnes, Emily Schwerdt.
3.5-3.99 — Phoenix Brown, Ben Reams, Ivy Melton, Peggy Montoya.
Seventh Grade
3.5-3.99 — Julianna Maduzia-Hardin, Josh McKinney, Nick McKinney, Danika Richardson, Logan Schwerdt, Emma Stanfill.
Eighth Grade
4.0 — Lucas Varela-Diaz.
3.5-3.99 — Andres Orrin-Irraestr.
