July is the month that the Master Food Preservers start pressure gauge testing in the community.
Every first and third Thursday of the month come find us at the OSU Extension office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each class offered will have gauge testing available as well.
On July 15 at Pine Grove Church in Roseburg the Master Food Preservers will be offering a pie filling workshop. So many tasting foods will be made and sampled at both of these classes.
Saturday’s later in the summer find the Master Food Preservers at Lehne Farms with a gauge tester and handouts on items that can be canned that are available on the farm.
Every year it is critical to get your gauge tested on your pressure canner. Most pressure canner companies now recommend that a three-part weighted pressure regulator be used on the canner for the most accuracy. However, Presto has recently reported that some weighted pressure regulators being purchased on Amazon are not made by them even the ones that say that they are. Some of these weights are not made at the quality necessary to properly can products safely.
The best way to know if you purchased a good pressure regulator is to purchase them straight from the company your canner is from. Though, if you bought one from Amazon and want to check to see if yours is good you can check the accuracy by comparing it against a tested dial gauge. In other words: begin with a canner that has an accurate (recently tested) dial gauge on it. Vent the canner as you normally would, and then place the weighted gauge on the vent pipe and bring it up to pressure as you would during normal processing. If you have your weight set for 10 pounds of pressure and it starts to jiggle when the dial gauge reaches 10 pounds, you know that it is “reading” an accurate pressure.
The rule of thumb is always “when in doubt, throw it out.” If you have reason to believe that food was under-processed during pressure canning, it should be disposed of. Our pressure canning publications give good instructions on this process. There is a specific process to dispose of under processed pressure canned items to reduce the risk of botulism toxin being released.
If you believe your food was properly processed you can add an extra measure of safety before eating the food by carefully emptying the jar into a saucepan and bringing it to a boil for 10 minutes (plus one minute for every 1000 feet of elevation). This process neutralizes botulism toxin.
To learn more about using a weighted pressure regulator check out this video from OSU Extension Service: tinyurl.com/3kwbe298.
