About a dozen vehicles filled with more than two dozen people took a spin around Roseburg on Saturday to celebrate what would have been the 15th year of a summer camp for children with disabilities.
The PartnerSports Camp in Douglas County is a partnership between the Douglas Education Service District and the YMCA of Douglas County. For the past 14 years, the camp has paired campers with disabilities with partners without disabilities to enjoy such activities as hiking, fishing, crafts and campfire cooking.
This year the camp, scheduled for July, was canceled due to COVID-19. Instead, participants took part in at-home daily activities such as yoga, Zumba and making ice-cream. To top it off, a celebration was held Saturday morning for everyone who would have participated in the camp this summer.
Many of the cars were festooned with balloons and had "PartnerSports" written on the windows. Campers and partners took off from the parking lot of the YMCA on Stewart Parkway and drove in a loop up north on Stewart Parkway to Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard, turned south on Northeast Stephens Street, headed west on Harvard Avenue and then turned back onto Stewart Parkway to the YMCA.
More information about the PartnerSports Camp is available on the Douglas Education Service District website at douglasesd.k12.or.us/special-education/partnersports-camp.
