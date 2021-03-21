Umpqua Watersheds is planning a variety of environmentally-related activities which will take place the weekend following Earth Day.
On Saturday, April 24, you can be part of our effort to remove litter from the banks of Umpqua River by participating in our River Clean-Up. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and will look different than past events as we’re including a number of precautions to reduce everyone’s exposure to COVID-19. For example, we’re encouraging people to sign up in family groups or alongside people you’re already in contact with on a regular basis. Additionally, rather than convening in a central location, each group will be assigned to a particular location and meet there. Keep an eye on our website and Facebook page for a sign-up, which will be available soon.
Later that day, we’ll convene for our monthly book club session. Turning Over a New Leaf is a book club for teens and adults who are interested in learning about various environmentally-related topics. In April, we’ll be reading Unbowed, by the late Wangari Maathai, founder of Kenya’s Green Belt Movement; at 6 p.m. April 24 we’ll meet via Zoom to discuss her book.
On Sunday, April 25, you have an opportunity to hear from fellow community members about solutions to local environmentally-related challenges. If you’d like to submit a proposal and have an opportunity to present at the 4/25 Eco Innovations Challenge event, visit our website or Facebook page, or contact us to receive a link or PDF version of the form. If you are concerned about an issue impacting water, air, plants, animals, youths, and/or a local ecosystem, and idea for how to combat it, you are strongly encouraged to apply; “winning” proposals will receive financial and volunteer support to put their plan into action! Applications are due Friday, April 2.
If you are interested in learning more about any of these activities, please email our Environmental Education & Outreach Leader/AmeriCorps member at ryan@umpquawatersheds.org. We hope you can join us for one (or all) of these exciting events!
