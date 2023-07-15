Roseburg Public Library’s annual Harry Potter Day is right around the corner.
From 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29, the library will host a celebration of Hogwarts, magic and the power of imagination.
The community is invited to dress up and join us for activities, trivia and prizes.
Parking is available at the library with overflow directly south of the library at the Douglas County Courthouse complex.
The library will transform into a fantasy world with hands-on classes, including herbology (planting Egyptian walking onions), care of magical creatures (dragon egg creations), tabletop quidditch and wands.
The grand prize is a Harry Potter-themed quilt. All attendees age 18 and under are eligible to enter the drawing, which will occur at noon. Each youth will receive one entry, and they must be present to win. Thanks to quilter Ashley Oberg for donating her beautiful creation.
Participants who correctly answer trivia questions will receive tickets for additional prize drawings, which will occur every half hour. Prizes include a full set of the Harry Potter book series, clothing, puzzles, Funko Popsies and more. Winners must be present at the time of the drawing.
Youth Services Librarian Aurora Ropp is the genius behind Harry Potter Day. Right after last year’s event, Aurora started brainstorming the next one. Throughout the year, she picked up prizes, researched craft projects and designed another engaging extravaganza.
It’s all hands on deck at the library with the entire staff working, and our volunteers step up big-time to help make sure the day is fun and joyful. Please join us and celebrate Harry Potter.
Summer Reading Program for Adults Week 7 BonusAll adults are invited to participate in this week’s summer reading bonus for a chance to win a $10 gift card to Level Up Frozen Yogurt at 1143 NE Stephens St. in Roseburg.
This week participants must complete a five-question literature quiz.
To participate, visit the library’s website, and click on “Summer Reading Program.” Click the link labeled “Week 7 Bonus,” and complete the quiz. Alternately, paper copies of the quiz are available at the library’s front desk.
One winner will be drawn randomly.
Kris Wiley is the executive director of the Roseburg Public Library.
