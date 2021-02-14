Douglas County children can receive free admission to the Wildlife Safari drive-thru and a book at Saturday's Celebrate Literacy event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drivers must present a copy of the flyer or a driver's license with a Douglas County address. 

Weather permitting there will be strolling story time in the Safari Village. 

Sanne Godfrey can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4203. Follow her on Twitter @sannegodfrey.

