June is Pride Month, which celebrates the LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Plus) community. Books are a great way to learn about authors and their characters who identify as LGBTQ+.
Picture Books“What Are Your Words?: A Book About Pronouns” is written by Katherine Locke and illustrated by Anne Passchier. In this story, Uncle Lior visits protagonist Ari, and they talk about words that describe them and the people they see in the neighborhood.
People in the neighborhood know the words that describe them, such as “Mechanic! Polite! Vegetarian! She/Her.” Ari has different words that fit at different times, and nothing seems to fit right all the time.
This book is a great introduction to talking to children about what pronouns fit a person. It also positively shows that it is OK to be unsure and to figure out what words fit you.
Middle Grades“Too Bright to See” by Kyle Lukoff is the heartfelt story of Bug, a tween who is trying to figure out life when everything has changed. Uncle Roderick has died, Bug’s mom is consumed with grief, and Bug is trying to deal with all of that and the anxiety of starting middle school when he isn’t quite sure who he is.
Then a new, more insistent ghost than the regulars that inhabit Bug’s house turns up, and this ghost helps Bug really look in the mirror and recognize his truth.
I thought “Too Bright to See,” winner of the Stonewall Book Award, a Newbery Honor Book and a National Book Award finalist, was a realistic portrayal of a young person navigating being transgender.
Teens“Goldie Vance” by Hope Larson and others is a sweet and charming graphic novel series about a teenage girl detective. Goldie, with the help of her girlfriend and friends, solves mysteries that range from stolen jewelry to a sabotaged race car to a missing astronaut.
I enjoyed this series because of the characters and the loving relationships Goldie has with each them. Some of the characters are Sylvia Bell, Goldie’s mom, who happens to be a mermaid at the local club; Walter the hotel investigator; and Diane, Goldie’s girlfriend, who works at the local record store.
Diane and Goldie have a sweet relationship that grows throughout the series. Goldie Vance’s nemesis, Sugar Maple, is also a likable character who brings a bit of drama.
The illustrations are vibrant and fun with a 1960s vintage vibe. This is a great book for anyone who enjoys cute mysteries with delightful characters and wonderful illustrations.
All of these books are available at the library. Place holds at roseburg.biblionix.com, or contact library staff at library@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7050 for assistance.
