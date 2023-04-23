This year’s theme for National Library Week, April 23-29, is “There’s More to the Story.” In 1953, the Douglas County Library System, headquartered in Roseburg, was founded. It eventually served the county with branches in Canyonville, Drain, Glendale, Myrtle Creek, Oakland, Reedsport, Riddle, Sutherlin, Winston and Yoncalla. Threatened with closure due to a funding shortfall, the Douglas County Commissioners placed a measure on the November 2016 ballot that would have created and funded a public library district. Although the measure was approved by Roseburg voters, it failed countywide. The 10 branch locations closed on April 1, 2017. The main Roseburg branch closed on May 31.
This is a story about how Roseburg Public Library came to be.
The BeginningFounded in September 2017, the Douglas Community Library Association included representatives from all of the libraries. At the time, the small community libraries decided to reopen with volunteers. The Roseburg people, however, realized that operating a library in a 40,000 square foot building with only volunteers was unrealistic; they needed another plan.
Taking Roseburg voters’ approval of the county levy as a mandate to reopen the library, then City Manager Lance Colley searched for a way to make it happen. The city council reviewed voter data and provided direction to Colley in order to figure out how to get the library open for the community. Colley gives special credit to the city council, acknowledging that without their support, “the city would not have been able to move forward.”
Concurrently, Douglas Education Service District needed a new headquarters. After scouting the library building, then-Douglas ESD superintendent Michael Lasher approached Colley with the raw idea of sharing the building. The idea marinated.
As they contemplated a joint project, the two men were impressed when they visited with children at Melrose Elementary School. Colley described how one child asked, “Are you going to open our library for us?” He related that the children “wanted to touch things and hold a book and read.” Lasher recalled how inspirational the thank you letters from the children were.
The plan that eventually emerged between the two complementary organizations involved sharing space, services and construction costs. One third of the space would be dedicated to the Douglas ESD, one third to the library, with meeting room space, common areas and general-purpose areas shared equally.
Colley and Lasher, acknowledging that neither of them knew a darn thing about libraries, brought in library design consultant Penny Hummel to help with planning. “Without Penny’s commitment to the project, Roseburg might still be without a library,” Lasher wrote. “Her creative thinking and vast network of professional connections among both librarians and foundations was essential to our success.”
Hummel worked with the city, Douglas ESD and PIVOT architects of Eugene to assure that the allocation of space would meet the 21st-century needs of both organizations — accommodate current and future needs of the Douglas ESD, provide appropriate space for the library collection, recreate designated children and teen rooms, provide work areas for staff and volunteers, meeting rooms, open space and rest rooms.
In December 2017, Douglas County gifted the building and its contents to the city. The Oregon Community Foundation awarded the city more than $100,000; its package included monies from the Crane Creek Family Fund, the Library Innovation Fund, the Whipple Foundation and the Meyer Memorial Trust. The OCF grant was matched in part by The Ford Family Foundation. Other donors stepped up including CHI Mercy Health, the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, the Collins Foundation and Ronica Bruce-Bruce Family Foundation. Within five months, $750,000 was procured by the city for construction. For its part, the Douglas ESD secured a loan from Umpqua Bank for about $1.4 million.
What to do with the collection that the city inherited from the county system presented a unique challenge. Given the library’s smaller footprint, the collection would need to shrink. Proud of her solution, Hummel contacted other library directors and scheduled a mass-weeding party. In May 2018, 11 librarians from all over the state came to Roseburg and physically went through most of the collection. Later, in a three-month-long event in the library’s Ford Room, the Friends of the Roseburg Library sold the culled books, donating the proceeds to the library.
The weeding project is but one example that illustrates the Oregon Library Association’s and its members’ hope for the success of the Roseburg project. That support was consummated in 2019 when the association presented the Library Supporter of the Year award to Lance Colley and Michael Lasher.
The TeamWith construction funding arranged, design complete and a 99-year lease agreement between the city and the Douglas ESD approved by their respective governing bodies, renovation began in June 2018. The City Engineer/Project Director was Jim Maciariello. Ryan Herinckx was the Project Manager.
Colley recalled that Kris Wiley was the overwhelming and unanimous choice for the position of Library Director. She had 13 years of experience. Her most recent stint was at a medium-sized library in Minnesota. She came on board in July 2018, just as construction was getting underway.
Always the optimist, creating a library almost from scratch was a challenge Wiley accepted with enthusiasm. Faced with an August deadline to get the library recognized as an established public library by the State Library of Oregon, writing policies was her top priority. Although some of library policy is boilerplate, there are unique state requirements. The library’s policies had to conform with the city’s general policies as well. Wiley credits then City Recorder Amy Sowa for helping to pull it all together.
Staffing the library with limited funds presented another issue. “Lance [Colley] directed that part of the process. We started with an AmeriCorps member Adrienne Groves and Volunteer Coordinator Liz Hendershott [came] in September 2018,” Wiley continued. “Volunteer recruitment started at the beginning of October.” Wiley credits Groves for “jumping right into the deep end” and doing whatever was asked of her. Wiley praised Henderschott’s knack for paying attention to detail, a skill that Wiley light-heartedly acknowledged as her own shortcoming. Youth Services Librarian Aurora Oberg Ropp joined the team in February 2019.
Modern libraries are vital community information centers. Pursuant to its lease agreement with the city, the Douglas ESD, in lieu of monetary rent, agreed to provide information and communications technology functions for the library’s operation. Tré Durbin at the Douglas ESD was the city’s liaison for technology. Together, he and Wiley decided how many computers to have for the library’s patrons, where to put them and what software to include. Durbin was in charge of getting the computers configured with security, installing Microsoft Office, internet browsers, the city’s time and print management system and filtering software. He configured computers to prevent patron downloads of software. In the children’s room, some of the computers initially included full internet access to support parents and caregivers, but they were later replaced with standalone plug and play computers to be used by the children.
Within its designated space, and subject to building code requirements, Wiley and Herinckx collaborated to finalize the library’s layout. More book-weeding was needed so that the collection would fit into the limited shelving space.
The Final PushThe initial goal was to open the library in October, but at that point, the library appeared to be in chaos. Wiley admits that it was a “monumental lift” to open the library in six months. But with her particular talent for getting along with anyone — it’s impossible not to like her — the project moved forward apace. Even so, Wiley worked hard to engage members of the community, both to keep them abreast of progress and to build community support. She met with people at many of the service organizations. She conducted interviews with OPB, the New York Times, KQEN News Radio, Umpqua Valley Life, Oregon Humanities Magazine and KGRV Radio. She assured people that “We’re making progress. We’ll get open. It will be awesome.”
Delay notwithstanding, by November everything was coming together. Seventy volunteers were interviewed, background-checked and trained. City staffers and temp workers boxed all of the books and moved them to conexes in the parking lot and the shelving units were moved so new carpet could be installed. City staffers and temp workers brought the boxes of books back in and volunteers cleaned the shelves and unboxed and shelved everything. Even though construction was ongoing, the library scheduled its soft opening on December 27.
The children’s room was the last component to be completed. On the night before the library’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, instead of suffering from a case of the heebie-jeebies, Wiley and volunteer Linda Bahr rushed to shelve the books in the children’s room. Finally, on January 10, 2019 — more than 18 months after the Roseburg branch of the Douglas County Library System had shuttered its doors — the Roseburg Public Library celebrated its official grand opening.
From the outset, City Councilor Brian Prawitz was engaged with the efforts to reopen the library. Prawitz suggested that “Everyone who cherishes the Roseburg City Library should thank Lance Colley. He relied on deeply developed relationships with the leaders of philanthropic organizations and the community to pull together the resources to bring the library back.” Prawitz sees “the Roseburg Library as the crowning achievement of Colley’s career” and he cannot imagine how the city could have undertaken and completed the library project without Colley’s “crucial support.”
As Wiley reflects today on the whirlwind process, she acknowledges that “no matter how much time we had, it would not be enough to have everything exactly in place. Our volunteers, staff and community gave us a lot of grace and they continue to do so as we adjust based on community needs and capacity.”
