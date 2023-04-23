This year’s theme for National Library Week, April 23-29, is “There’s More to the Story.” In 1953, the Douglas County Library System, headquartered in Roseburg, was founded. It eventually served the county with branches in Canyonville, Drain, Glendale, Myrtle Creek, Oakland, Reedsport, Riddle, Sutherlin, Winston and Yoncalla. Threatened with closure due to a funding shortfall, the Douglas County Commissioners placed a measure on the November 2016 ballot that would have created and funded a public library district. Although the measure was approved by Roseburg voters, it failed countywide. The 10 branch locations closed on April 1, 2017. The main Roseburg branch closed on May 31.

Roseburg Library supporterrs

Michael Lasher and Lance Colley are presented with the Oregon Library Association’s Supporter of the Year award. From left: Michael Lasher, Kris Wiley, Penny Hummel and Lance Colley.
190111-nrr-library-01 (copy)

Visitors at the Roseburg Public Library look on during a ribbon cutting ceremony held to officially open the library on Thursday. Cutting the ribbon are (front, from left) Roseburg City Manager Lance Colley, City Councilor Brian Prawitz and Douglas Education Service District Superintendent Michael Lasher.

Pat Speth Sherman is the author of American Tapestry: Portrait of a “Middling” Family, 1746-1934. She volunteers at the library on Wednesdays.

