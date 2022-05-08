STEAM Education will be celebrated across Oregon May 13-22 and here in Douglas County several exciting and engaging events are being planned.
The Umpqua Valley is brimming with opportunities for people of all ages and especially youth to experience quality STEAM learning on a daily basis. Our schools are prioritizing STEAM education more and more as are community-based after school and summer learning environments. STEAM Week is an opportunity to celebrate the importance of STEAM Education for both career development and personal well-being.
On Friday, UCC will be holding an Arts and Humanities Showcase. The showcase will give participants an overview of selected arts and humanities programs including visual arts, music, theatre and journalism.
Four sessions will offer small groups the opportunity to meet faculty and take part in hands-on learning activities. They will also come away with information on how to begin their own creative path to the future through classes at UCC. The event is free and open to all, ages 14 and up. No registration necessary, but registration is good if participants want to take part in the pizza lunch.
“We are excited to be back in person and want to invite potential students to see the great options available to them in the arts and humanities at UCC,” shared Susan Rochester, Associate Professor of Visual Arts.
Arts and humanities offer exciting paths of study in literature, writing, history, communications, languages, music, theatre and visual arts. Whether choosing arts and humanities as a pathway or as a supplement to another course of study, UCC programs also teach essential career skills.
Employers want professionals who can come up with fresh approaches to solving problems, express themselves clearly, collaborate with others and act in a responsible, ethical manner. These abilities are the foundation for nearly every career path; arts and humanities courses teach these real world skills so students can learn to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing world.
On Saturday, May 14, the STEAM Extravaganza will once again be held on the UCC campus after a three year break. The festivities run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is known for its wide array of activities for families and youth of all ages that promote STEAM Thinking.
You will be able to put together a real pipe organ, take apart appliances and electronics to see how they work, interact with various robotics, “Design and Do” at several Makers stations and test your STEAM Thinking skills with creative challenges.
Partners providing activities include the Roseburg School District STEAM Team, UCC Educational Talent Search, several UCC programs, the Umpqua Valley Arts Center, Wildlife Safari, Douglas ESD, Umpqua Valley Amatuer Radio Club, Experimental Aircraft Association, Boys & Girls Club, Phoenix Charter School and many more. Creating Community Resilience will also be present to offer Family Wellness support. Lunch will be available free of charge.
STEAM Week activities also include daily challenges. All of the challenges can be accomplished with simple materials and can be found at stemoregon.org/stem-week-2022 in both English and Spanish versions.
Classroom teachers are encouraged to use the challenges throughout the week and register on the website to win prizes for participating. Families are also encouraged to participate. We would love to see your pictures, so send them to umpquavalleysteamhub@gmail.com.
Finally, STEAM Week will be highlighted by a week-long virtual career fair offered by Oregon Connections and industry professionals from all across Oregon including several in Douglas County. Twenty-six live sessions are being offered in six career clusters at no cost to participants.
Questions can be asked of the presenters in real time. People of all ages are invited to register at tinyurl.com/ycy96cc8 to attend one or all of the sessions. The Virtual Career Fair Schedule is also available on the website.
The Umpqua Valley STEAM Hub is an initiative of the Douglas County Partners for Student Success (DCPSS) and supports families, educators, youth-serving organizations and community members to provide inspiring, engaging, authentic STEAM learning experiences for youth in Douglas County, preparing them for future careers and a meaningful future.
It advocates for an approach to teaching and lifelong learning that emphasizes the natural interconnectedness of all disciplines of learning with an emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. This integrated approach to learning creates problem-solvers, innovators, critical thinkers and collaborative team players, collectively referred to as STEAM Thinking.
We are committed to connecting children, families and educators with resources and career-connected learning opportunities to build the skills needed to identify problems and create innovative solutions that lead to personal, social and economic vitality.
DCPSS serves as the governing board for the Umpqua Valley STEAM Hub and works to convene partners across education, business/industry, local nonprofits and government to ensure all Douglas County youth are supported to have a healthy, positive future.
