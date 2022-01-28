Starting Feb.1, any child with a love or interest in reading is invited to participate in events held during this year’s Celebration of Literacy month.
The celebration month sprung from the imaginations of Maxine Durst and Mary Marshall who wanted an event to help encourage kids to read more. Now, 21 years later, the two women, who are co-chairs of the celebration, continue to dedicate their lives to the program.
“Reading is foundational,” Durst said. “It’s critical to success.”
The celebration month is sponsored by Altrusa International of Roseburg and the Umpqua Literacy Council.
But with the pandemic triggering event cancelations and fewer opportunities for in-person activities, program organizers had to get creative. Now, while things look different from previous years, students will still have opportunities to participate in activities.
The biggest event of the month will take place at the Wildlife Safari on Feb. 19. All families who come out with a flyer from the program will receive free passes for the drive-thru where they will see the various species who call the safari home. Books will be given away to children in the dome area of the park.
In addition to the activities, 1,700 books were donated to seven food pantries across Douglas County, while 146 books were given to the Salvation Army. The book-give-away event is organized by Marshall.
Other events include a valentines for veterans sponsored by the Boys and Girls Club and a literacy play at the Rose Theater at Roseburg High School.
Even though the state canceled its battle of the books competition, a regional competition will be held virtually this April.
“Showcasing reading type events is important in the development of children’s interest in reading,” Durst said. “You develop a love for reading and you develop a love for life.”
Events will be held until March 11.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
