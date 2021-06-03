Makayla Walker was one of five Roseburg High School seniors who received a certified nursing assistant pin after completing the nursing assistant level one program through Umpqua Community College.
“I became interested in being a nursing assistant after taking multiple science courses and experiencing a forensic science class,” Walker said.
Walker hopes to start working in a Coos Bay nursing home facility this fall.
Her classmate Athena Sand hopes to start working as a certified nursing assistant and move forward to a career as a hospital nurse.
“I’ve always had a great influence into the medical field and I know the benefits the class has to offer,” Sand said. “When I heard of the opportunity I wanted to do it to start a career early in life.”
After a decade-long hiatus, Roseburg High School and Umpqua Community College offered nursing assistant level one as a course for dual-enrolled students. In addition to Walker and Sand, Ekaterina Spani, Kiele Montiel and Brie Valenzuela also completed the program.
On May 25, the five students and their families gathered for a ceremony at the high school where they were commended for their dedication, professionalism and positive attitudes.
“This is an amazing set of five students that believe in us when we rebooted a program and brought them all together during one of the most trying times that our country has seen and faced,” said April Myler, Umpqua Community College’s chair of the health and emergency sciences department, according to a press release. “And they did it with pride, they did it with dignity, they never let up, and now here they are completing this program.”
Roseburg High School Principal Jill Weber attended the ceremony along with Myler, Jan Dawson, primary nursing assistant instructor, and Chris Parker, clinical teaching associate.
Students in the Oregon State Board of Nursing-approved program participated in classroom and lab instruction during school hours and hands-on clinical experience during work nights and weekends in care facilities.
“My favorite memory from the course was performing skills on each other in the classroom setting because there was never a dull moment or a time without laughs,” Walker said.
Sand agreed, saying, “The overall memory of the class would be showing up with my classmates and my amazing instructor, because they always built me up whenever I was down.”
Students will be taking their state certification tests this month and can then move on to a certified nursing assistant II or nursing program.
