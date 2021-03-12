The school on Northwest Troost Street has been getting an upgrade. In addition to new landscaping and a new sign there's also a new name: Roseburg Christian Academy.
Roseburg Christian Academy Principal Jeff Jackson said the change was made to more clearly indicate the school's Christian education, to clarify they are not a preschool and to place more emphasis in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics focus of the school.
"We had so many community members stop and thank us," music teacher Andrea Jackson said. "That part was kind of amazing, just because I didn't really expect that."
Several black signs with a Rockets logo and the new name are located on the outside of the building.
"It shows that they're taking education to another level," said eighth grader Kevin Chi.
The school mascot for the Seventh-day Adventist Church school had been the Rockets years ago, but the emphasis on the mascot had faded over the years — something Jackson is hoping to bring back.
"About four years ago I was looking through some old closets and I found some old jerseys from like 1984 or something. They were the Rockets then, but everybody had forgotten about that," he said. "When we found out we told the kids about it and they were so excited to be the Rockets again. And it's a good mascot for us, with our Lego robotics and stuff like that."
The school was already planning on changing the signs, as they looked old, and decided it was a good name to rebrand.
It worked with graphic designers from Green, FX Design, to create a new logo and sign.
"The old sign was made of stone and looked like it was from the 1800s," eight grader Jacob Archer said.
Jackson clarified the old sign was actually placed there around 1972. The school was established in 1899, according to the new sign.
Sixth grader Cash Barron said the new sign makes the school look newer.
"It looks cool because it has a rocket on it," fifth grader Adrianna Worley said.
The school held an unveiling for its students at the start of the school year but a larger celebration is on indefinite hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
