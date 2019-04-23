Mini concerts, art shows, tool-naming contests in the automotive shop, robotics challenges and many talented students were on display during the annual Roseburg High School PRIDE night Monday.
Douglas County’s largest high school opened its doors to show current and incoming freshmen the opportunities the school has to offer.
In a welding workshop, junior Nicole Forristall was showing prospective students how to make basic welds.
She was quite impressed with the work of Fremont eight-grader Harrison Brooks.
“He’s actually really good at it,” Nicole said. “I don’t expect the best, but he did better than most.”
Harrison hopes to take a welding course at Roseburg High School next year, and was a quick study according to Nicole.
RHS sophomore Sage Schifferns said it’s the science behind welding that makes it interesting.
“I like how you’re basically putting molten metal together,” he said.
But there were plenty of other subjects to explore, from career-focused education, to clubs, to performing arts and fine arts.
“It’s really engaging,” said RHS senior Sajannah Alvarado. “There are a lot more people here than last year. There are so many departments and you get to see it and be a part of it.”
Sajannah was what she called “throwing” for ceramics club, which means she put clay on the wheel and sculpted it.
“It’s one of my favorite ways to express myself,” she said of fine arts.
At each station, the students were passionate about what they were doing and able to explain what their clubs did to their prospective new classmates.
Students had an opportunity to learn about a variety of programs, including drama, color guard, early childhood education, photography, German club and Dungeons & Dragons Club.
For incoming freshmen and their parents there was also an informational session on what they can expect from the school and what the school expects from them.
The eighth graders learned about credits and how to contact their counselors and how some of the subjects they were exploring that night would fit into their schedules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.