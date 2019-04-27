When entering Jan Polka’s classroom at Cobb School on Thursday, a large brown banner with sticks noted that it was not a classroom at all, it was Jamestown.
Third through fifth graders had been working in Jamestown all month, transforming their desks into businesses with storefronts and supplies displayed up front.
“We had to build something that represented what we were and we each picked a job that they had back then,” fourth grader Ruby Malepsy said. Those jobs included teacher, wheelwright, apothecary, gunsmith and law enforcement officer.
Students picked the jobs out of a hat, but when they started researching the jobs, they realized they couldn’t find a banker, farmer or candlemaker in Jamestown, and they quickly dismissed those jobs and traded them others.
Each student had to write a report on the job they now held in Jamestown and design a poster.
Angela Haber, a fifth grader, said she learned that wheelwrights don’t just fix wagon wheel, “but they also fix the wagons.”
Polka brought in most of the props to display the supplies, such as books for the school and bottles for the apothecary.
Students even created a roof from branches, sticks and twigs for their stores. Because of the roof, the students came up with a new way of getting the teacher’s attention: instead of raising their hands, they now raise a flag attached to their storefronts.
“I like the buildings on our desks because it gives us more privacy,” fourth grader Parker Rodgers said.
Desks were set up in a horseshoe shape and on the floor in the middle of the room, Polka painted a map of the 13 original colonies. Students were quick to name them all and were able to point out where Jamestown was on the map.
Additionally, students learned about the climates in the different colonies and raindrops — marbles hanging by a string — were hanging from the ceiling above the South, and paper snowflakes hung over the North.
Staging the classroom was just one part of Polka’s teaching method.
“I was a terrible student in school and it’s because I had to read out of a book a memorize,” Polka said. “My idea was to get them involved as much as I could and really get them to be a part of what’s going on.”
Polka, who has 38 years of teaching experience, frequently decorates her classroom and is excited for two more projects before the end of the school year; oceans and the westward movement.
