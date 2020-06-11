MYRTLE CREEK — Coffenberry Middle School honored its Future Business Leaders of America, and their accomplishments, with a ceremony to hand out their awards Wednesday at Millsite Park.
“This year middle school level FBLA has done more work, and won more awards, than any FBLA group that I had prior to this and I have been doing FBLA for 12 years,” FBLA Adviser Sandra Edwards said.
Coffenberry Middle School was the only middle school in Oregon to receive the champion chapter and chapter service awards and will receive a banner in the fall to hang up.
The chapter helped not only with March of Dimes, headed by Marlee Rogers, Olivia Roberts and Angelica Navalta.
Chapter President Marlee Rogers, who was an eighth grader, said she really enjoyed working with others throughout the year.
“You have to work together to succeed,” Marlee said, adding that it was great to see everyone at the event Wednesday.
Marlee also won the social media concepts competition.
The school was recognized for its local community service projects and won the dominator membership award for the 100% growth of their program in the last year.
In previous years the group took part in an intensive three day competition, but due to coronavirus restrictions the competition was turned into a two week virtual competition.
“It’s not something we learned about, but the students figured it out,” Edwards said. “They stepped up and did it on their own.”
Edwards also handed a special award to Cynthia Heze, who assisted her in organization of the group in the past school year.
First Place Finishers — William Carpenter, business etiquette; Alexander Heze, introduction to computer science and coding; Coffenberry FBLA, community service project; Marlee Rogers, social media concepts.
Second Place Finishers — William Carpenter and Alexander Heze, critical thinking; Jocelyn Malone, Thor McCoy and Makenzie McElmurry, creative money making.
Third Place Finisher — Alexander Heze, creed speaking.
Fifth Place Finisher — Angelica Navalta, digital citizenship.
Sixth Place Finisher — Justin Woody, digital citizenship.
Seventh Place Finishers — George Harders, digital citizenship; Olivia Roberts, elevator speech.
Eighth Place Finisher — Faith Drennen, introduction to computer science and coding.
Ninth Place Finishers — Christina McCoy, business math and financial literacy; Alexandria Coleman, career exploration; Faith Drennen, digital citizenship.
Tenth Place Finisher — Alexandria Coleman, business etiquette.
