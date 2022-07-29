Coffenberry Middle School construction funded by grant SANNE GODFREY The News-Review Sanne Godfrey Education Reporter Author twitter Author email Jul 29, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MYRTLE CREEK — South Umpqua School District is using federal grants for an estimated $4 million construction project at Coffenberry Middle School.The school will receive a new addition that includes a kitchen, cafeteria and band room. The expansion will address student safety as well. Currently, students walk across the street to share facilities with Myrtle Creek Elementary School. The project is estimated to be completed by February 2024. Sanne Godfrey is the news editor for The News-Review React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Grant Coffenberry Middle School Student School Building Industry Room Project Construction Kitchen Sanne Godfrey Education Reporter Sanne Godfrey is the education reporter for The News-Review. Author twitter Author email Follow Sanne Godfrey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg contractor closes shop amid civil, small claims suits Defendants seek to dismiss medical negligence lawsuit filed by Phelps No bail for Phelps in murder, kidnapping case New owners hope to develop the Parrot House into a family-friendly gathering place Space Age gas station opening soon in Roseburg TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Coffenberry Middle School construction funded by grant Phelps' defense asks to be present during evidence processing in Douglas County Mountain Rose Herbs is accepting submission for Grants 4 Plants program AP sources: No decision in Watson discipline case this week Pac-12's Kliavkoff jabs Big 12, touts future after USC, UCLA
