MYRTLE CREEK — These are the students who made the honor roll during the second quarter at Coffenberry Middle School. Students who received a 4.0 GPA were named on the Principal's List, while those with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.86 received High Honors.
Sixth Grade
Principal's List — Tessa Beam, Austin Haas, Braxton Hamilton, Dixie Pickering, Marianna Valadez, Rhett Wright.
High Honors — Cassie Cope, Brayden Aguayo, Landon Carter, Trace Esterbrook, Cooper Howard, Lola Jephson, Aiyana Padilla, Ata Spicer, Alexis Fraser, Josiah Garrison, Kiana Sinohui, Austin Thorp, Kadence Austin, Jenna Gaddis, Kennadi Elrod, Landon Hinshaw, Matyson Kelly, Ian Speer.
Seventh Grade
Principal’s List — Ruby Brink, Hallee Graf, Regan Ireland, Mason Johnson, Talen Lamm, Jocelyn Malone, Kenzie McElmurry, Ashley Mueller, Kaedyn Pires, Mary Vargas, Maddie Walker, Adam Whetzel.
High Honors — Stephanie Barrios, Bobby Jensen, Ava Langdon, Thor McCoy, Olivia McGarvey, Nolan DeWald, Ethan Huntley, Jasmine Powell, Liberty Simpson, Obryan Sorensen, Mariah Toogood, Ashley White, Grant Berg, Rosalin Chavez, Jocelynn Pence, Taylor Ruley, Braxton Wallis, Janette Wiliker.
Eighth Grade
Principal’s List — Savanna Hansen, Savahna Hopper, Korbyn Maddux, Lexie Pickering, Haley Twyman, Zane Wilborn.
High Honors — Eric Horton, Cameron Jones, Aiden La Grave, Madyson Pratt, Trista Brown, Corissa Carton, Sara Beth Cook, Kyleigh James, Barbara Jones, Ashlynn Standley, Jamie Wise, Kayti Bliss, Austin Conkling, Hope Dugas, Andrew Johnson, Ally McElmurry, Gabriel Smith, Sylis Williams.
