MYRTLE CREEK — It was quite literally the cherry on top of the holiday assembly at Coffenberry Middle School, as well as chocolate syrup, whipped cream and marshmallows.
Students at the school transformed their principal, Laura Smith, into an ice cream sundae during Friday’s assembly to celebrate the goal of collecting more than 1,000 food items.
Smith said the students collected nearly 1,200 food items in their food drive for the Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, which will be distributed to people around the community.
“It feels good and it will help a lot of people,” seventh grader Lexie Pickering said.
The Holiday Assembly included performances from the band, games, gifts, singing and contests.
Near the end of the assembly, students dragged a tarp into the middle of the gymnasium, placed a kiddie pool on top and a metal chair inside the pool for Smith to sit on.
Smith declined to wear a plastic bag to cover her clothing or hair.
Students said they didn’t have to try very hard to convince the principal to participate.
“She wanted us to reach our goal,” seventh grader Kyleigh James said.
The class that raised the most donations was asked to come down and after a “on your mark, get set, go” the students ambushed Smith with the sweets.
Students sitting on the bleachers weren’t able to see how sticky, chocolatey and sugary Smith was until minutes later when the group parted.
Smith stood up, licked her fingers and quickly made her way to the showers, while students were left to mop the floor.
Coffenberry Middle School was just one of the schools to participate in the district-wide canned food drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.