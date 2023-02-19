Coffenberry Middle School second quarter honor roll The News-Review Erica Reynolds Special Sections Editor Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Feb 19, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MYRTLE CREEK — These are the students who made the second quarter honor roll at Coffenberry Middle School.Sixth grade4.0 GPA — Emma Buckley, Brennan Hill, Aubree Lincecum, Khylen Murphy, Keighra Myers, Briksen Pavlak, Ayden Potter, Alice Rinehart, Anika Sinohui.3.5-3.86 GPA — Samantha Butler, Makeena House, Leela Pastoria, Charlotte Rhea, Kaden Royle, Kendall McAnn, Skyler Moss, Sofie Widener, Airein Morgan, Shayla Carnes, Keayn Hermes, Kaydince Shirley, Kaylee Wallender.Seventh grade 4.0 GPA — Bailee Acevedo, Camden Black, Donovan Brakefield, Abby Carpenter, Jackson Causey, Porter Chapman, Alina Dobson, Madelyn Geyer, Easton Jones, Trinity Martinez, Kyla McCormick, Emma Platz, Gracie Richardson, Wyatt Sapp, Kasen Sestrom, Wyatt Sharp, Noah Thorp, Caleb Walker, Kolby Westbrooks, Makaiya Woodbeck, Michele Yarbro.3.5-3.86 GPA — Colton Bradford, Johnny Butler, Aiden Carroll, Kyrian Dunigan, Hayden Evans, Lily Harris, Kylir Hermes, Ashton Longworth, Rylee May, Rylan McMillen, Roxee Rippetoe, Brooklyn Sharp, Weed, Tsunami.Eighth grade4.0 GPA — Tessa Beam, Landon Carter, Trinity Davis, Trace Esterbrook, Brandon Gaskill, Austin Haas, Braxton Hamilton, Michael House, Cooper Howard, Gabe Leffler, Autumn Norman, Dixie Pickering, Ian Speer, Khloe Westbrooks, Rhett Wright.3.5-3.86 GPA — Christopher Hoopes, Eva Williamson, Addison Boot, Caylee Carnes, Ayden Davis, Jordyn McBride, Jeremy Poer, Andrew Vasquez, Brayden Aguayo, Ayden Birdsell, Kennadi Elrod, Keli Estabrooks, Jillian Nelson, Taleatha Shinabery, Arianah Shirley, Ryler Biles, Tristan Brakefield, Elijah Lewellen, Kiana Sinohui, Be'la Thompson, Marley Myhre, Kadence Austin, Cassie Cope, Jenna Gaddis, Joshua Bons, Daniell Chandler, Kole Zitnik. 