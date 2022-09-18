Roseburg students Anathyn Buron, Emily Larson, Holly Brewster, Jazlynn Landeros, Keelin Johnson, Levi Shumway, Persephanie Rodriguez and Skylar Mcnett earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.
“We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition. We are very proud of them for their achievements in their classrooms and on College Board assessments,” said RHS Principal Dr. Jill Weber. “These programs help students from underrepresented backgrounds stand out to colleges during admissions.”
The programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors they can include on college and scholarship applications and connect them with universities across the country.
There are four recognition programs: the National African American Recognition Program, National Hispanic Recognition Program, National Indigenous Recognition Program and National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program.
Burton, Larson, Brewster, Johnson, Shumway, Rodriguez and Mcnett received the National Rural and Small Town Award. Landeros and Rodriguez earned the National Hispanic Recognition.
Students must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams. Eligible students can apply during their sophomore or junior year and will be awarded at the beginning of the next school year. Students receive their awards in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications.
