In keeping with the Summer Reading Program theme of “Reading Colors Your World,” we are sharing books that focus on colors or have a color in the title.
Board Books
Roseburg Public Library recently purchased multiple board books by author Aaron Becker that draw attention to color. Right now I want to focus on “My Favorite Color.”
The simple text states the author’s favorite color, then suggests how the author likes other colors as well. As the book talks about colors, readers see clear lenses on the pages. When the pages are turned, the lenses show another color. This is a fun play with light and colored screens.
“My Favorite Color” is a great story to share with your toddler and show how something may appear to be only one color but can be another because of what is behind it.
Picture Books“My Red Hat” written and illustrated by Rachel Stubbs focuses on the comfort and practical uses of a hat received from a grandfather. The story shows the grandfather and girl going on all kinds of adventures with the red hat.
They plant a garden, go walking in the rain, take a trip to the park and read stories together. The comfort and experiences stay with the red hat, and it also can protect from fear and hold dreams wherever it goes.
The story ends looking at the stars, putting more positive memories in the hat. This story shows a loving relationship between grandfather and granddaughter and a way for that love to endure.
Middle Grades“The Time of Green Magic” by Hilary McKay is a delightful story about a tween girl whose widowed father marries a woman who has two boys. There are the inevitable growing pains that come when blending a family, and Abi’s interactions with 15-year-old Max and 6-year-old Louis are funny and endearing and true.
The fantasy element occurs when the family moves into an ivy-covered house — a green and magical place in which the books the kids read come to life.
McKay is an award-winning British author, and if you like “The Time of Green Magic,” she has several series to read next.
TeensFrederick Joseph frames “The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person” as a conversation primarily with white young adults about how to be anti-racist. He breaks down examples from his youth when he experienced or witnessed racism, explaining what happened, how the actions were harmful and how he would approach them if they occurred today.
He interviews noted artists, writers and activists of color to expand on themes of color blindness, white privilege and affirmative action. I appreciated that Joseph provided practical tools to be not just an ally but an accomplice — one who actively assists — people of color.
All of these books are available at the library. Place holds at roseburg.biblionix.com, or contact library staff at library@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7050 for assistance.
