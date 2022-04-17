Supporting our youth to be aware of, explore and begin preparation for future careers is one of the primary goals of the Umpqua Valley STEAM Hub (UVSH). Recent donations and grant awards will help the Umpqua Valley STEAM Hub grow its work to reach more students across the county and support them in creating purposeful plans for their future.
The Umpqua Valley STEAM Hub is excited to announce a recent donation from Pacific Power — Pacific Corp of $10,000. Sam Carter, Regional Business Manager of Pacific Power, recently presented a check to Thomas McGregor, Chair of Douglas County Partners for Student Success (DCPSS) to support STEAM learning experiences that bring opportunities for students to explore local careers.
Pacific Power is a strong supporter of STEAM education and career development across Oregon and we are thrilled to have their support here in Douglas County.
Umpqua Community College has also donated a trailer which will house equipment that will travel to all communities of the county, allowing youth to explore careers in manufacturing, construction trades, natural resources and healthcare.
The Ford Family Foundation has awarded the Hub $58,000 to purchase equipment and support the repurposing of the trailer donated by UCC.
A partnership between UCC and the Umpqua Valley STEAM Hub has brought in grant funds from the Oregon Youth Development Division to hire a Youth Workforce Development Coordinator who will be available to work with schools and youth across the county as they explore a variety of careers and make plans for their future.
The coordinator will also support a new pre-apprenticeship program at four of our high schools.
All of these donations and awards will be matched dollar for dollar by the Oregon Community Foundation to further expand programming and support our youth.
The Umpqua Valley STEAM Hub is engaged in supporting youth to explore and plan for future career paths through its initiative, Bright Futures Umpqua. For several years, UVSH has partnered with the Career and Technical Education programs (CTE) at Phoenix School and Roseburg High School to provide Expanding Horizons summer career camps across Douglas County.
Middle and high school students spend a week exploring future careers such as The Trades, Manufacturing and Technology, Engineering, Healthcare and Business. They participate in hands-on, minds-on activities to design and build solutions to challenges that develop early career and employability skills.
Funding from our generous donors will provide the opportunity for these Expanding Horizons camps to be on the road for “pop-up” versions of career explorations geared particularly towards local careers. The trailer will become a traveling classroom to support these mini-camps.
Several local industries are indicating interest in participating in these camps to help students understand the connection between their learning experiences and future careers. Mentors will also be available to help students with next steps and to support them by helping to remove any barriers that might be preventing them from reaching career aspirations.
So why is the Umpqua Valley STEAM Hub and the Bright Futures Umpqua initiative important to our community? We know that today, many places of work in Douglas County are struggling to find employees prepared to meet employment needs.
We also know that many of our youth are unaware of what living-wage jobs exist in our communities and what it takes to prepare for them. In partnership with many across our community, we are committed to being part of bridging this gap.
The vision of Bright Futures Umpqua is that each young person in our county receives the support they need to achieve their dreams, preparing them for careers that match their interests while enhancing our community’s vitality. All of our youth deserve to leave high school with a meaningful plan for their future.
The Umpqua Valley STEAM Hub is an initiative of the Douglas County Partners for Student Success (DCPSS) and supports families, educators, youth-serving organizations and community members to provide inspiring, engaging, authentic STEAM learning experiences for youth in Douglas County, preparing them for future careers and a meaningful future. It advocates for an approach to teaching and lifelong learning that emphasizes the natural interconnectedness of all disciplines of learning with an emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.
This integrated approach to learning creates problem-solvers, innovators, critical thinkers and collaborative team players, collectively referred to as STEAM Thinking. We are committed to connecting children, families and educators with resources and career-connected learning opportunities to build the skills needed to identify problems and create innovative solutions that lead to personal, social and economic vitality.
DCPSS serves as the governing board for the Umpqua Valley STEAM Hub and works to convene partners across education, business/industry, local nonprofits and government to ensure all Douglas County youth are supported to have a healthy, positive future.
