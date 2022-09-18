Roseburg High School is looking for community members to share their career experiences with freshmen during a virtual career presentation.
The presentation, which will be held from 8-9 a.m. Oct. 12, is intended to help students discover job opportunities and prepare for the future. Individual presentations will take about 20 minutes and the school hopes to invite about 40-50 community members.
Roseburg High School Assistant Principal Brad Bogardus said more than 60 presenters signed up for last year's event.
“RHS ninth-grade students last year enjoyed the variety of different career pathways that were presented,” Bogardus said. “Many of the students followed up with the second part of the day’s assignment researching the career pathway that was presented.”
A list of talking points will be provided to presenters, and will include topics such as career history, job responsibilities, training and education requirements, average salaries and long-term outlooks. The school plans to present a wide range of careers to students.
“The community members who spoke last year appreciated the opportunity to promote their industry, speaking about the educational pathway required to get into the field and the future job outlooks of the individual professions,” Bogardus said.
