A conference for those working to make educational settings universally accessible, organized by Douglas Education Service District, is coming to the Salem Convention Center.
Anyone can register to attend the first AT-TIES Together Conference from April 20-22 at the Salem Convention Center in Salem, which will bring people who work with assistive technology and therapy in educational settings together.
Debra Fitzgibbons is the coordinator for both Oregon Technology Access Program and Region & Statewide Services for Students with Orthopedic Impairments. Those are two grant programs administered through the Douglas Education Service District and funded through the Oregon Department of Education focused on creating universally accessible learning environments — one through assistive technology, the other through therapy in educational settings.
It’s the first time the conference for assistive technology, which used to be AT NOW!, and a conference for those interested in therapy in educational settings are combined.
“Because they’re both in my umbrella, and I see that it’s very similar populations that come to both — occupational therapists, therapists, teachers — but in the past they’ve had to decide: ‘Which one do I want to go to?’” Fitzgibbons said. “Because of workload and because of cost savings, we’ve combined them. And this is the first year for that.”
Both programs have been administered through the Douglas Education Service District for more than 30 years, with original grants written by Gayl Bowser and Kenny Reed.
The Oregon Technology Access Program revolves around addressing the needs of all learners through technology, which can be anything from iPads to pencil grips.
“It’s something that can help a person who has a barrier to overcome that barrier,” Fitzgibbons said. “If I don’t read, then maybe a text to speech system can be assistive technology for me. If I am not a writer, maybe an iPad might be my option.”
Therapy in educational settings is funded through the Regional & Statewide Services for Students with Orthopedic Impairments grant and focuses specifically on therapy in classrooms, which has different legislation and rules than therapy in other settings.
Fitzgibbons originally came to Roseburg in 2016 to work with the assistive technology program and a few months later was asked to take on the other program as well.
“As you can imagine, those two grants really do fit well together,” she said. “The topics were the same and the people that come to the conferences were always similar, but with a different focus. So now the first day is mostly about therapy, the middle day is about the topics they have in common and the third day is really about technology — but it’s not that clear cut.”
Bowser is the keynote speaker on Monday and will be reflecting on how things have changed in the past 32 years.
Other speakers include the assistant superintendent of Schools for Groton-Dunstable Regional School District, the national director for the Center on Accessible Studies and Technology and other experts from throughout the United States and Oregon.
There will be sessions on universal design for learning, assistive technology, accessible educational materials, augmentative and alternative communication, and therapy in educational settings.
Early bird registration is open until March 13 at www.smore.com/zy295, where more information about the sessions is available. The cost is $180 for one day, $270 for two days or $350 for three days. After March 13, the cost increases to $200 for one day, $290 for two days and $380 for three days.
The conference is open to anyone who is interested, with some sessions specifically geared toward parents.
“This is our first effort at a combined conference,” Fitzgibbons said. “We have lots of vendors who come. We’re not about selling them, but about showing people the options.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.