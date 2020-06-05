Dear Graduates:
I’m incredibly proud of you! During the course of your educational career, you’ve spent nearly 12,000 hours at school. This time doesn’t even include your extracurricular activities, volunteering or studying. While you had the opportunities to expand your knowledge and make friends, you also faced challenges.
One of the biggest challenges you overcame together was navigating COVID-19. The life skills you’ve been learning since kindergarten were put to the ultimate test. You adapted to physical distancing and figured out distance learning. I’ve seen the sacrifices you’ve made.
As graduates, your high school diploma holds extra weight. No other class in this century has experienced what you have accomplished. When the school doors closed, you continued learning. Instead of giving up, you read novels, wrote essays, solved math problems, and created art and music. Some of you shared the kitchen table with your siblings and parents as you all worked alongside each other. Others took exams with a cat on your lap or a dog at your side.
While your traditional graduation ceremony looks different than we all expected, your commencement remains the same. Your commencement marks the beginning of what’s to come.
These past few stressful months have prepared you to meet the opportunities waiting for you. I truly believe your future is bright. Whether you’ve decided to join the military service, enter the workforce or further your education, you’re prepared to take your next steps. But when things get difficult, take a deep breath and follow Christopher Robin’s advice, “Always remember you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”
I want to personally thank you for your commitment to learning. Congratulations, Class of 2020! It’s time to move your tassels and celebrate.
Sincerely,
Michael Lasher, Douglas Education Service District Superintendent.
