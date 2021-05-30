Dear Graduates,
You’ve shown our community it’s possible to persevere in the midst of a pandemic, constant change and immense loss. I’m honored for the opportunity to thank each of you for your determination.
While this year included stops and starts and unexpected circumstances, you’ve made it to this significant moment. You are more than prepared to begin your next chapter. You realize the difference sacrifice makes. Most importantly, you know we all need each other.
This past school year, whether you engaged in remote, hybrid or in-person learning, you continued to adjust. While expanding your knowledge and skills, you became incredibly resilient.
Many of you waited several months to return to hands-on learning, extracurricular activities and other opportunities you love. In the process of waiting, you found creative and worthwhile ways to spend your time. You participated in virtual plays, musicals or competitions. Others stocked shelves at food pantries, cross-trained, planted gardens, learned woodworking, played chess with grandparents, baked bread, tended to animals, checked on neighbors or landed a job. You continued being you!
Your perseverance will guide you as you step into adulthood and enter the workforce, serve in the military or continue your education.
Beyond your professional aspirations, continue to find your purpose. Develop interests outside your occupation. Volunteering is the perfect opportunity to share your talents. Surround yourself with people who believe in you, and believe in others. Listen to understand someone else’s perspective, knowing you don’t need to agree.
When you have a particularly hard day, remember that tomorrow is often better. If life ever starts to feel exceptionally difficult, reach out. There are services and people available to help you.
My wish is for you to always know there’s hope. I’ll cheer for you every step of the way as the future welcomes you.
It’s time to move your tassel to the other side of your graduation cap and celebrate. Your teachers, school staff, administrators, families and friends are incredibly proud of your accomplishments. I’m proud of you.
