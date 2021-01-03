High school students across Oregon can participate in a contest to increase awareness about workplace safety for young workers.
The Oregon Young Employee Safety Coalition asks students to participate in the 2021 media contest.
Students can choose one of two themes: hit by or pushed against an object; or slips, trips, or falls on walking surfaces. Students can create a video between 30 and 90 seconds in length or by developing a graphic design piece. The tagline "Work. It can be more dangerous than you think" should be incorporated.
The top three entries in each category will win cash prizes up to $500, and the winner's school, club or organization will receive a matching award.
The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. For more information and to submit your entry visit https://youngemployeesafety.org/contest/.
