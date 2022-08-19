With the school year just around the corner, the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education provided updates Wednesday, on the status of COVID-19 and efforts being made in schools statewide to keep students safe for the 2022-2023 school year.
Health officer and state epidemiologist at the Oregon Health Authority, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, said cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have been steadily declining since July.
Sidelinger gave an update on vaccines, saying that pending federal and state approvals, there will be a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster from both Pfizer and Moderna available in the fall. These vaccine boosters are designed to target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants as well as the original strain, according to Dr. Sidelinger.
Currently, everyone 6-months and older is eligible for the vaccine.
“If you're eligible, get your booster now and do not wait,” Dr. Sidelinger said. “For parents, getting your children vaccinated against COVID-19 is an easy and safe way to help protect your whole family.”
August is National Immunization Awareness month. Sidelinger encourages parents to speak with their providers about what vaccines their children should be receiving, or to call 211 to hear about ways to get your children immunized for free if you do not have health insurance. Dr. Sidelinger added that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe to receive along with other immunizations.
The Oregon Department of Education’s goal this year is to provide equitable access to in-person instruction all day, every school day, according to director Colt Gill. This means a focus on both physical and mental health will be emphasized.
“This year, nearly all health and safety protocols will be locally determined with district leaders partnering with local public health authorities to make decisions about how to implement health and safety protocols to keep schools open by keeping staff and students healthy,” Gill said.
At Roseburg Public Schools, the district is continuing to follow Centers for Disease Control Guidance, with optional mask usage and a five day quarantine for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Jared Cordon.
"The health and safety of our students, staff, families and community remain or top priority," Cordon said. "We will be sharing details of our health and safety plans with families prior to the start of school."
Currently, all the school districts in Douglas County will be starting the school year fully in-person with optional masking. Teachers are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, unless they have been granted an exemption. Students are not currently required to have the COVID-19 vaccine and Dr. Sidelinger said he does not think there will be a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for students anytime in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.