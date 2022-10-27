For the first time in three years, Oregon educators are getting an in-depth, data-driven look at the COVID-19 pandemic's affect on student learning. Statewide assessment testing shows the pandemic has been detrimental to education.
The News-Review has been analyzing assessment score data, released in September, to analyze the impact on Douglas County schools.
Elkton Charter School and North Douglas School District were above average in English, math and science in the Oregon Statewide Assessment, according to data released in September 2022.
The results of the test indicate the percentage of students who are proficient in the subject by spring. Statewide, 43.6% of students were proficient in English, 30.4% in math and 29.5% in science. Students in grades 3-8 and 11 were tested in English and math, while only grades 5, 8 and 11 were tested in science.
It was the first time since 2018-2019 that students in Oregon's public schools took the tests to see how they are doing in those three subjects due to school closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and limited testing the following year.
Throughout the state test scores were lower than they had been prior to the pandemic. According to federal test results, Oregon students experienced steeper setbacks then most — especially in math — with Oregon students now sixth worst in math for fourth grade and eight grade.
"It was a difficult time, but we knew that if we were going to be successful, engaging with families and maintaining student relationships would be a key factor," Elkton Charter School Superintendent Andy Boe said.
Boe's district purchased cell phones for all teachers so they could directly communicate with families, in addition to online learning platforms that would let them check in with students regularly.
"Our formula was to keep direct contact as much as possible," Boe said. "I also think that we were a healthy place going into the pandemic, so our road back has been a bit easier."
Elkton Charter School students were 55.3% proficient in English, 41.8% in math and 45.2% in science by spring 2022. Oakland School District students were above the state average in English (54.6) and science (30.1), while Riddle and Glide students were above average in math with 32.1% and 30.8% respectively.
"While current generations in our country have not experienced learning disruptions on the scale of a global pandemic, previous generations have," Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill said. "School has been significantly disrupted by disease, natural disaster, war and other events for people in this country and others throughout history. We are resilient, if nothing else. Our students will succeed. And our teachers, counselors, bus drivers and others will be there to ensure they do. We have already seen assessment scores rising for students who have had more time back in onsite learning. With the right support, caring educators and deep partnerships with families and community, our students will thrive."
Gill added that the passing of the Student Success Act and the implementation of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund helped create a framework to help students achieve.
Overall, test scores in Douglas County went down as well, although Glendale's math scores and Days Creek's science scores did go up in comparison with the 2018-2019 school year.
Douglas County's largest school district, Roseburg Public Schools, saw all its test scores lower than two years ago and lower than the state averages. Through all grades, Roseburg students were 43.6% proficient in English, 28.2% in math and 28.8% in science.
"As expected locally, statewide and nationally, student academic growth was interrupted throughout the pandemic," Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon said. "Along with academics, the pandemic has taken an emotional and mental toll on our students and families. We have a significant amount of ground to make up, and we are committed to increasing both support and opportunities for our kids."
Cordon said that prior to the pandemic, test scores were improving, which he said indicates that systems that were in place were effective.
"Now that students are back in classrooms full time, excited and ready to learn, I'm confident that our existing systems along with the additional support schools have received will allow us to regain progress and help our students reach even higher," he said.
Test results in Roseburg Public Schools went down by about the same rate as those throughout the rest of the state. Elkton Charter School saw its scores go down, but at a less significant rate.
In addition to Elkton Charter School's approach to maintain connections through communication with students and families, Boe said the district was doing several other things to help keep its students engaged and on track academically.
Elkton Charter School exceeded state averages prior to the pandemic as well. Boe said part of that can be attributed to a system of "Houses," which was instituted through a partnership with the Ford Family Foundation and Douglas Education Service District, and a partnership with the Institute for Research and Reform in Education that lets the district gather data throughout the year.
"Lastly, I believe that our Charter status instills in us not only an acceptance of all students, but also a sense of competition as students can leave just as easily as they come to us," Boe said. "We don't always get things right, but we work hard to make sure we are doing what is best for kids."
And even though the scores were above average, Boe said the district is working on reading remediation at the grade school level as that is where they see the most need for improvement. At the high school, the district is hoping to offer as many options as possible to keep student engaged.
"We have a long way to go to get back to pre-pandemic learning levels," Boe said. "But we believe our system and our teachers are up for the task."
The Oregon Department of Education noted that the assessments can be used to improve education over time, but cannot be used to measure the breadth of academic learning. "They are limited to three academic subject areas," the press release said. "They do not name all the strengths, talents, gifts, or needs of an individual. And, they do not describe the full context of what a school is providing socially or academically to students."
