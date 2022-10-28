Roseburg schools saw overall test scores on the Oregon Statewide Assessment drop in similar rates as the state average, but not all schools had a loss of learning.
In fact, Phoenix School and Melrose Elementary School saw test scores increase in two subjects, while Hucrest Elementary School saw an increase in one subject.
Melrose and Hucrest schools also consistently saw more students with proficiency in English, math and science when compared to the other schools in the district.
“Comparing data from different schools can be challenging because of outside factors that can influence student achievement,” Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon said. “Our goal is to ensure every student at every school in our district has the same support and opportunities to achieve success. We focus on ensuring every student receives at least a full year of growth, meeting them where they are at the start of each school year.
“It is also important to remember that the pandemic affected students and families in a variety of different ways.”
Hucrest and Melrose are the only two elementary schools in the Roseburg Public Schools district that are not Title I schools. Title I is a federal education program that provides additional financial assistance to schools with a high percentage of poor children to make sure that children can meet state academic standards. Both middle schools in the district also receive Title I funding, while the high school does not.
Phoenix Charter School operates separately from Roseburg Public Schools, but is included in its assessment. A press release said the school district and school board closely monitor key data at Phoenix to “help the school improve achievement outcomes and maintain its sponsorship status.”
While Phoenix improved when comparing the last two data sets, the school does see results significantly below the state average — and Roseburg High School average.
“The assessment results inform our team with on-going improvements of instructional practices,” said Thomas McGregor, executive director of Phoenix Charter School. “Phoenix has worked to fashion strong non-traditional approaches for our student population. The charter school seeks to continue student success by motivating our faculty to connect with youth and guide them to meet their unique goals.”
Testing for the statewide assessment took place during spring 2022, while the previous testing took place during the 2018-2019 school year. Testing did not take place, or was limited, during the first years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All schools received additional funding to help during the pandemic. The Roseburg district used COVID-19 relief funding to create Roseburg Virtual School, purchase books for students to take home for summer reading, buy Chromebooks, Wi-Fi hotspots and a learning management system, and help with professional development for staff. Additionally, the school district received Student Success Act money which helped pay for additional staff and program, classroom libraries, additional special education teachers and assistants, eliminating participation fees and buying book vending machines for each school.
In 2021, Roseburg Public Schools closed Rose Alternative Schools and started utilizing the building to run the new Roseburg Virtual School. Roseburg Virtual School students tested higher than the state average on all three subjects —English, math and science— in the assessment.
“Roseburg Virtual School is filling a need in our community for locally based, comprehensive online education,” Cordon said. “RVS employs a robust learning program based on well-established best practices for online learning and provides the same level of quality education you would expect from our traditional in-person model.”
Cordon added that virtual school is different than the distance learning students received at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when class primarily took place via Zoom. Roseburg Virtual School is now offering classes to students K-8, but there are online options for high school students as well.
The Oregon Department of Education said the test results can identify differences in student groups, but do not measure all of the learning that goes on in a school. It only tests three subjects and does not explore all the offerings, academically and socially, that a school has to offer.
Now that school is back in session and students are back in the classroom and seeing their teachers face-to-face, Cordon is expecting those test scores to go up again.
“At Roseburg School District, we continually evaluate our academic programs and systems for academic return on investment,” Cordon said. “In other words, when we launch a new program, curriculum or system, for example, we monitor it for effectiveness and shift strategies as needed. This is our responsibility as stewards of public funds.”
