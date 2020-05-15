Craig Anderson has taken over principal duties at Douglas High School.
Anderson was the assistant principal and athletic director until he was promoted about two weeks ago. Rob Holveck is currently listed on the Oregon School Activities Association website as the athletic director for the school.
"Even though I have not had the opportunity to speak with all staff at this time, I feel I can safely say we are pleased that he has taken on this new role," said Kimberly Mincher, an English teacher and building union representative at Douglas High School. "He seeks teacher input when necessary, he has made it clear that we have his support, he is looking forward to knowing all his teachers will come to work each day without fear, and finally, he has made it clear that the lines of communication are open and go both ways."
Mincher said she believes Anderson has taken the position on a permanent basis.
Winston-Dillard School District Superintendent Kevin Miller did not respond to emails and phone calls from The News-Review. Anderson did not respond to a phone call.
Anderson is taking over the position left by Brenyl Swanson who was hired by the school district in 2016.
Staff at the high school took a vote of no confidence in Swanson on March 6 and composed a letter, with the help from the teachers' union, to express their concerns.
“This letter is an expression of our ‘Vote of No Confidence’ in Mr. Swanson and his ability to be the educational leader, leader, and principal of our school,” the letter said. “We understand the severity of this decision and did not arrive at it hastily. Throughout his tenure, it has become clear based upon his leadership style, unethical behavior, the working environment culture, and lack of communication and vision this vote was inevitable.”
WINSTON — Emphasizing he was not acting alone, Douglas High School teacher Silia Polamalu ca…
Douglas High School social studies teacher Silia Polamalu submitted a formal complaint on Feb. 21 and called on the Winston-Dillard school board to take action during a March 11 meeting.
Polamalu did not address specific complaints before the board, but the letter from the licensed staff at Douglas High School alleges, among other complaints, that Swanson is responsible for instilling a “culture of fear” and a “toxic environment” at the high school.
Polamalu's complaint against Swanson has not been fully resolved.
Staff members alleged teachers were asked to withdraw disciplinary referrals, or that they were discounted when submitted. The letter states that Swanson created an environment where the connection between community, students, families and staff was strained or nonexistent.
Board member Brian West thanked Polamalu for standing up and voicing his concerns.
“My whole thing is wanting to see teachers have a voice in this district,” West said. “It takes a lot for you to stand up here, I know that. It’s a very difficult situation, so I commend you on that effort alone and look forward to seeing what information comes forward and whatever resolution may, or may not, come.”
