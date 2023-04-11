Creating Community Resilience and Phoenix Charter School are hosting a Wellness Expo Wednesday afternoon from 4-7 p.m. at the school on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard.
Creating Community Resilience is a collaboration between 12 organizations. The event is meant to show youth and parents that learning more about health and wellness – and living healthier lives – can be fun.
Creating Community Resilience Coalition Manager Rachel Gustafson said one of the group’s main goals is to build a healthy resilience in Douglas County.
The Wellness Expo will be a fun event that brings our community together to learn about organizations that provide different aspects of health to our community members,” she said.
A press release said Phoenix students will be sharing healthy recipes, hosting a meal and sharing wellness activities during the event. As part of promoting the benefits of animal therapy and outdoor activities, there will be an opportunity to take a picture with a lamb or baby goat and take part in outdoor games and activities.
The Wellness Expo will feature booths from member organizations as well as community partners offering information about topics like nutrition, youth programs and healthy living.
Gustafson and Phoenix School Executive Director Thomas McGregor talked about the organization and the event on Inside Douglas County Friday on News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN. That interview is a KQEN Podcast at 541radio.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.