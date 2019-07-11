Nearly 60 Cub Scouts and their leaders have converged at the Roseburg Rod & Gun Club for five days of the Cub Day Camp. On Wednesday, during "How the West was Fun," boys rotated to different activities, including Cherokee stick ball, Pony Express Relay, dutch oven cooking and archery. The camp will conclude Friday with an open activity day.
Cub Scouts get a taste of adventure at camp
Mike Henneke
News Editor
Mike Henneke has been working in newspapers for nearly 30 years. Dad of 5 kids, send more snacks.
- SANNE GODFREY The News-Review
- SANNE GODFREY The News-Review
