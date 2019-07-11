Nearly 60 Cub Scouts and their leaders have converged at the Roseburg Rod & Gun Club for five days of the Cub Day Camp. On Wednesday, during "How the West was Fun," boys rotated to different activities, including Cherokee stick ball, Pony Express Relay, dutch oven cooking and archery. The camp will conclude Friday with an open activity day.

Mike Henneke can be reached at mhenneke@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4208. Follow him on Twitter @ihenpecked.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

News Editor

Mike Henneke has been working in newspapers for nearly 30 years. Dad of 5 kids, send more snacks.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.