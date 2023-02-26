This year’s National FFA week was Feb. 18-25. FFA week is celebrated by members across the country to show their support for FFA. It raises awareness about agriculture and honors its alumni.
Throughout the week, schools had different events planned to connect with the community and to thank its supporters.
To start FFA week off in Douglas County, Roseburg High School hosted a district social for FFA members to socialize and play games. They had all six of the Oregon FFA state officers show up and the National FFA secretary, Jess Herr.
Sutherlin FFA planned an eventful week. On Monday students showed up to decorate the school and then planted an arboretum. The arboretum was a mini landscaping project; students planted over 50 trees and shrubs. The arboretum contains all native Oregon plants and will help with identification for forestry instruction.
Makenna Cantwell, a Sutherlin freshman, talks more in depth about the arboretum, “The arboretum is good because it sets a foundation for the next generations to come. It also helps replenish the lost nature around the area. Once the trees and plants are grown more it will make the area much more vibrantly beautiful.”
Last year, Sutherlin FFA was awarded a grant to buy all of the plants by Northwest Farm Credit Services (now AgWest Farm Credit Services). Initial work was done last year by the advanced plant science students in making plans and outlining where trees and shrubs could go, not only to create the arboretum but to improve the look and feel of the campus.
Tuesday’s plan included a school-wide assembly to show their FFA pride and talk to their peers about agriculture. Over 40 different students shared why they joined FFA, the different ways that they stay involved and why FFA and agriculture is important to them.
Wednesday was the Sutherlin FFA’s Alumni & Supporters Auction, which is its biggest fundraiser. Items range from community business donations, CTE shop projects, student-baked desserts and more to raise money to support the Sutherlin FFA chapter and students.
The FFA Alumni and Supporters have awarded over $140,000 in scholarships to Sutherlin FFA members and support travel to national convention and competitions, on-site facility upgrades, leadership activities and more.
Jada Gary, a Sutherlin junior said, “The Alumni Auction is a great way to connect with members of our community and thank our supporters. The Alumni Auction provides funding for scholarships and other expenses throughout our chapter. I also really enjoy working at the auction and of course the delicious food!”
The week ends with agricultural literacy activities in every kindergarten through eighth grade classroom in the school district, involving almost 1,000 students.
This included setting up a hydroponic garden for the middle schoolers and teaching them to use it. After a while the middle schoolers will have a garden full of vegetables and are able to eat them and share how agriculture is important and understand where their food comes from.
These lessons were taught by Sutherlin FFA members and help younger students to understand small little components of agriculture and how it impacts their lives. This activity uses resources from the Oregon Agricultural in the Classroom organization.
Next year’s FFA week is from Feb 17-24.
