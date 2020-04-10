When it became clear that schools in Oregon would be closed until at least the end of April, David Littlejohn decided to make good on a promise he’d made to his clients and create an educational program for teens.
He started posting “The Stuff About Money They Don’t Teach in School” videos to his company’s Facebook and YouTube pages on March 30 and said he will continue until at least the end of April.
“If we have smarter citizens with money you have smarter citizens, period,” Littlejohn said.
Littlejohn is a financial advisor and owner of Littlejohn Financial Services in Roseburg. He’s also a father and quickly realized that parents were starting to look online for educational resources for their students.
“I knew there was an audience,” Littlejohn said. “Parents were looking for structure.”
He presents the lessons live at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday and encourages the viewers to interact with him through chat or comments.
Littlejohn films the sessions, mostly by himself, at his office. Each session is about 15-25 minutes long, with a few extra minutes at the beginning and end for questions.
“I just wanted to take the downtime and use it for good,” Littlejohn said.
Littlejohn plans to write a book with similar content and because of that he already had much of his lesson plans laid out for him.
The lessons are designed for middle and high school students and build on each other.
All videos are available on the YouTube channel for Littlejohn Financial Services for free. It’s also possible to subscribe to the channel and receive an alert when new content is added.
