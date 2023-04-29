Days Creek 3rd quarter honor roll The News-Review Apr 29, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DAYS CREEK — The following students were named to the third quarter honor roll at Days Creek Charter School.12th grade4.0 – Keith Gaskell, Landon Kruzic, Emily Mazie.3.5-3.99 – Isaiah Bloom, Hayden Harris, Lizzy Leodoro, Marrisa Jandura, Gracy Oppelt, Eliana Roberts, Keira Sawyer, Bailey Stufflebeam.11th grade4.0 – Wyatt Geiger, Gracie Stone.3.5-3.99 – Lyris Berlingeri, Kate Clifton, Riley Crume, Anna Jones, Cameron Park, McKenzie Park, Kayshia Richey, Kelly Worley.10th grade3.5-3.99 – Isaac Bissonette, Jana Ewing, Natalie Harris, Cassady Jenkins, Shayleigh Lynn, Curtis McCullough, Asael Parra.9th grade4.0 – Mariah Gallagher, Ruby Geiger, Thor McCoy, Andrew Sawyer. 3.5-3.99 – Shyleen Duenas.8th grade4.0 – Natalia Harris, Jeremy Poer, Mallorie Walter.3.5-3.99 – Kaidyn Garrotto, Chyson Hayes, Lola Jephson, Kendall Knight, Ashlyn Merrell, Abby Mann.7th grade4.0 – Tanner Angle, Maggie Brown, Shiloh Geiger, KC Hoffman.3.5-3.99 – Zaine Bennett, Paydyn Borg, Jazmin Bruno-Estrada, Owen Fain, Kelsey Jenkins, Asher Meisner, Elysium Pickett, Rowen White-Davies.6th grade4.0 – Boe McNeely.3.5-3.99 – Mattilee Berlingeri, Roland Bollman, Clara Crume, JJ Hager, Emma Lindsey. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Dump Truck Driver Yarder Engineer Most Popular Our People: 9-year-old discovers mammoth tooth in grandmother's backyard Group hoping Thurman Bell Stadium will get added at RHS Keeping Ben Walker's memory alive Bernal pleads guilty to seven counts of first-degree attempted murder UCC invests in housing downtown Roseburg Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals Sutherlin boys, girls both place third at Siuslaw's Central Coast Invitational Brazilian Results Brazilian Standings IndyCar Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix Lineup
