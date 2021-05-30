Days Creek Charter School’s graduation was held May 28.
Neston Berlingeri is valedictorian. He is the son of Jacob Berlingeri of Days Creek and Malissa Berlingeri of Eugene. His extracurricular activities have included basketball, football, baseball, cross country and serving as the student council president. Neston plans to obtain a nursing degree from Oregon State University.
Natalie Brooke Ferch is salutatorian. She is the daughter of Dustin and Karen Ferch of Myrtle Creek. While in high school, she has been a member of the National Honor Society, served as president of the Canyon Creek Riders 4-H, been a member of the Days Creek Track Team and dual enrolled with Umpqua Community College, where she has a 4.0 GPA. Natalie plans to continue at UCC before transferring to Western Oregon University to pursue a degree in elementary education.
Graduates of the Days Creek Charter School class of 2021 are: Neston Kaya Berlingeri, Madeline Florencia Betancourt, Kristian Zane De Groot, Natalie Brooke Ferch, Malachi Anthony Gibson, Cauy Stephen Jackson, Hayley Lynn Knight, Megan Grace Kruzic, Trevor Lee McCullough, Andrew Thomas Morris, Ashtyn Catarina Slater, Jordan Isaac Stever, Kaeden Phillip Stever, KateLynn Danielle Valador, Mackenzy James Whetzel, Jackson Carter Williams and Rhyse Dylan Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.