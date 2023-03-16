DAYS CREEK — Staff at Days Creek Charter School will now have access to a relaxation room, which was officially revealed Feb. 27.
The school district received two grants: the Education Employee Well-Being Grant and the Educator Health and Well-Being Support Funding, which funded the new room.
The area will provide a quiet place to sit, stretch, regroup or get a massage on a massage chair.
“Research is clear, students are more successful when they are able to connect with positive affirming adult role models,” Days Creek Superintendent Steve Woods said. “Thankfully, the Relaxation Room provides a space and opportunity for every adult role model in our district to decompress, be rejuvenated, and be more prepared to serve the students at Days Creek.”
Staff at Days Creek are also part of a welness program called DC Fit, which is in its third year of a five-year grant, to promote overall mind/body health and well-being.
Anna Rickards, DC Fit coordinator and teacher, said the staff feels blessed to be a grant recipient.
“With their funding we have been able to promote, increase and maintain a higher level of wellness,” Rickards said. “Our new Relaxation Room is a wonderful space that, I hope, brings rest and rejuvenation to both body and soul.”
Each year, staff at the school choose to complete objectives to improve their health such as health screenings, walking competitions, staff lounge makeovers, creating an outdoor fitness area, Fitbits and the participate in an annual fun run/walk.
“Days Creek Charter School has done an amazing job implementing activities and environmental resources that support employee well-being,” said Arien Bates, Oregon Education Association Choice Trust grantee liaison and communications associate. “It was wonderful to see the new Relaxation Room and celebrate with staff! OEA Choice Trust is grateful to be in partnership with Days Creek Charter School and is excited about their continued success and innovation.”
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com.
