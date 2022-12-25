Days Creek Charter School honor roll The News-Review Dec 25, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Parents drop off students for the first day of school in August 2022 at Days Creek Charter School. SANNE GODFREY/The News-Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DAYS CREEK — These are the students who made the honor roll at Days Creek Charter School for the first quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.Sixth Grade — Emma Lindsey, Calder McNeely.Seventh Grade — Tanner Angle, Maggie Brown, Shiloh Geiger, Isabella Hager, KC Hoffman, Asher Meisner, Elysium Pickett, Rowen White-Davis.Eighth Grade — Kaidyn Garrotto, Natalia Harris, Mallorie Walter.Ninth Grade — Mariah Gallagher, Ruby Geiger, Andrew Sawyer, Trenton Ladd, Thor McCoy.10th Grade — Jana Ewing, Jayden Harder-Quinn, Cassady Jenkins, Asael Parra.11th Grade — Katherine Clifton, Wyatt Geiger, Gracie Stone, Riley Crume, John Davis, Cameron Park, Lyris Berlingeri, McKenzie Park.12 Grade — Keith Gaskell, Landon Kruzic, Keira Swyer, Emily Mazie, Makenzee Harper, Gracy Oppelt, Eliana Roberts, Isaiah Bloom, Bailey Stufflebeam, Hayden Harris, James Buckner, Elizabeth Leodoro. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Honor Roll Student Days Creek Charter School School School Year First Quarter Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The City of Riddle is seeking applicants for a The City of Riddle is seeking applicants Sutherlin School District is Hiring! Most Popular Winco Foods gets necessary permits to come to Roseburg Roseburg Chipotle opens Dec. 30 Insurance rate skyrocket in Oregon Death Notices for December 20, 2022 Letter: Look at the facts to see who's being conned Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News The most wonderful flower for the holidays College Basketball Scores College Basketball Scores Wild Iris offers mobile veterinary services Days Creek Charter School honor roll
