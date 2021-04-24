Days Creek Charter School has scheduled Kindergarten Round-Up for 5:30-7 p.m. May 13 for incoming Kindergarteners and their parents/guardians.
Kindergarten students must be 5 years old by September 1, 2021. Please bring immunization records and the student's birth certificate with you to pre-register.
Students will take a tour of the school, meet new friends, participate in readiness activities, practice bus safety, and enjoy a small snack.
Please be prepared for COVID protocols, wear a mask and practice social distancing.
More information: 541-825-3296.
