DAYS CREEK — Days Creek Charter School was one of 205 schools from across the county to receive a $5,000 grant through the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries.
“Our school library will benefit greatly from this generous grant,” said Days Creek Superintendent Steve Woods. “Our library has begun transforming into a vibrant and welcoming place where students gather to read and engage in hands-on activities. This grant will help support our continued vision.”
The Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries supports school libraries with the greatest needs with the goal of encouraging all students to develop a love of reading and learning. Since its inception in 2002, it has awarded more than $16 million to more than 2,800 schools across the country. grant recipients’ library collections are outdated, averaging approximately 20 years old. Many of the libraries will use the funds to update their collection, offer more dual language titles, and provide books focused on diversity and inclusivity.
“There are many students who don’t have books at home, so having access to a library at school is essential,” Bush said. “With the grants, school libraries across the nation can restock and update their collections providing opportunities for students for years to come.”
Bush also revealed her 2021 summer reading list, which includes recommendations for young readers through middle schoolers. Selections highlight books focused on diversity, inclusion and kindness; and the list features a title by the late Beverly Cleary.
“The summer reading list is a great resource for parents and caregivers,” Bush said. “As libraries open back up all over our country, I hope children will take the list to their local library and borrow each of the featured titles. It is so important that all kids keep reading over summer break.”
Grant applications for the 2021-2022 school year will open in late 2021. Visit www.bushcenter.org to learn more.
The Laura Bush Foundation is managed as a restricted fund at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.