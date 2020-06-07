Days Creek High School’s class of 2020 Commencement Ceremonies will be by invitation only at 11 a.m. May 30.
Moriah Michaels is valedictorian. She is the daughter of Troy and Holly Michaels. Michaels was an FFA chapter officer, student council officer, varsity athlete in volleyball, basketball and track, student director of the charter school board and 4-H junior leader. She plans to attend the University of Idaho to major in agriculture business.
Isaac Haswell is the salutatorian. He has a 3.28 GPA. He is the son of Tyler and Pamerla Haswell. Haswell participated in football, track and FFA. He plans to attend Southern Oregon University to get a degree in nursing.
The 2020 graduates are: Shannon Colleen Baas, Dakota Lee Briggs, Isiah Allen Boling, Joleen Mariah Crume, Evan Reid Gaskell, Nathaniel Dustin Grimes, Isaac Dale Haswell, Cade Scott Martin, Moriah Grace Michaels, Gerritt Lane Wentland, Brogan Loal Williams, Miya Bella Langley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.