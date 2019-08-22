DAYS CREEK — Thursday marked the inaugural back to school bash at Days Creek.
“It’s part of our district goal to create a culture for the community,” Superintendent Steve Woods said.
Woods was the interim superintendent last year, but the interim portion of the title was removed at the end of last school year.
The community came together to eat dinner, hand out school supplies, reconnect with friends and some student even got a haircut fit for the new school year.
Lori Yeust and her daughter Kristin Anderton came from Canyonville’s A Twisted Curl and Cuts salon to make sure all students would look their best for the first day of school.
“I try to do community minded things and give back,” Yeust said, whose children all attended Days Creek school.
When asked if there are any popular haircut trends this year, she said 40s haircuts such as the pompadour are making a comeback for the boys.
Incoming seventh grader Keegan Stufflebeam said he didn’t need a haircut, but he did have a chance to reconnect with friends at the bounce house.
“It’s fun to see people,” freshman Hayden Harris said while standing with Keegan.
Keegan said he wished summer could last a couple more years. Hayden said he too wished he had more time to go fishing, camping, swimming and hanging out with friends.
“Everybody wants summer to last longer, but they also want it to start sooner,” Woods said. “We’re one of the first schools to start, so we’ll also be one of the first to start summer vacation next year.”
Days Creek students return to school Monday, one of the first school districts in the county.
Students had a chance to meet the teachers and other staff members at the school, which included 10 new hires.
The celebration also gave the school district a chance to get rid of surplus items.
