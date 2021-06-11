Neston Berlingeri, Natalie Ferch, Megan Kruzic and Ashtyn Slater were recipients of scholarship this spring that were awarded to them at the graduation ceremony May 28 by Days Creek Dollars for Scholars committee.
Berlingeri received the $1,500 Days Creek Dollars for Scholars scholarship, the $1,000 John Smith Memorial scholarship and the $1,000 Kelley Scholarship.
Ferch was awarded the $1,500 Days Creek Dollars for Scholars scholarship, the $1,000 Lois Michaels Memorial Scholarship and the $600 Allen Gardner Memorial scholarship.
Kruzic received the $1,500 Days Creek Dollars for Scholars scholarship, the $1,000 Days Creek Vocational Scholarship and the $500 Sever Ellefson Memorial Scholarship.
Slater was awarded the $1,500 Days Creek Dollars for Scholars scholarship and the $1,000 Agnes Duncan Community Service Scholarship.
