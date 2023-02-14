DAYS CREEK — Students walking or biking to school in Days Creek will be a little safer as Douglas County Public Works Department installed two solar flashing beacons recently to alert people to the school zone.
“The district recognizes how important our partnership is with Douglas County Public Works because we are both focusing on areas where we can keep the kids safe,” Days Creek Superintendent Steve Woods said. “The Days Creek school community appreciates the significance of this joint venture and has already witnessed many positive results. The new solar speed signs integrate well with the safety measures the district already has in place.”
The beacons will flash during school hours to alert people to go 20 mph in the school zone. The school is located on Tiller Trail Highway, about 20 miles east of Canyonville, which is a thoroughfare for log trucks as well as tourists.
Days Creek Charter School was awarded a Safe Routes to School grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation in 2019, which laid the plan to improve safety near the schools.
“Public safety continues to be a top priority in Douglas County and the installation of these signs will help in our joint effort to increase the safety of students, staff and residents near the school,” said Joshua Heacock, Douglas County Public Works division engineer.
Alta Planning + Design identified roadway opportunities and challenges around the school area with the help of community input. The final report included installing two solar-powered school zone speed feedback signs as a high priority.
The school’s entrance is located on a curve from one direction and on a downhill slope from the other direction. The new signs are programmed to flash during school days and during school hours only.
