DAYS CREEK — These are the students who were on the honor roll for second quarter at Days Creek Charter School. To be on the honor roll, students will need a GPA above 3.5.
Seventh Grade — Mariah Gallagher.
Eighth Grade — Travis Doolittle, Keegan Stufflebeam, Natalie Harris, Asael Parra.
Ninth Grade — Kate Clifton, Mckenzie Park, Lyris Berlingeri, Riley Crume.
10th Grade — Keith Gaskell, Landon Druzic, Keira Sawyer, Kailee Chandler, Bailey Stufflebeam, Isaiah Bloom, James Buckner.
11th Grade — Ian Clifton, Fionna Ketchem, Amy Smith, Shandiin Yanito-Newton, Greg Reedy, Samantha Stiles, Matthew Anderson.
12th Grade — Neston Berlingeri, Natalie Ferch, Megan Kruzic, Ashtyn Slater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.