A rendering of the proposed multi-purpose building at Days Creek Charter School, which is part of the school bond on the ballot on May 17. If approved, a design committee will make final choices on floor plan and location.
images courtesy of Straightline Architecture
A map of the proposed multi-purpose building at Days Creek Charter School.
Days Creek will likely not see construction of a new multi-purpose building on its campus in the near future.
As of 8:03 p.m., 184 votes were counted with 100 against the school bond.
"It's going to be a heavy lift," Superintendent Steve Woods said, adding that passage could still be possible since there are so few voters in Days Creek and even one vote can make a big difference.
The small South County school district's bond asked for $4 million to construct a new building on campus that could be used as a cafeteria, gymnasium and community center. If approved, Days Creek School District will receive a $4 million matching grant from the state.
Woods said with no businesses in Days Creek, the tax burden would fall to homeowners and land owners, but the results of the bond will be a gauge for the district on what the community would support.
Unofficial preliminary results for the May 17 election in Douglas County will be posted at 5 p.m. Thursday. The unofficial final results will be made available at 5 p.m. May 25 and the certified results will be announced before June 13.
Sanne Godfrey is a freelance writer and former employee of The News-Review.
(0) comments
