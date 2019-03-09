Students throughout Douglas County will take “virtual field trips” during a World of Work Week initiative held March 11-14.
Douglas County Partners for Student Success is organizing the tours through Nepris and Oregon Connections, web-based tools that connect educators and students to industry professionals. By logging in to the Oregon Connections platform online, teachers can deliver the virtual field trip sessions to students right in their own classrooms.
Local employers participating in the inaugural WOW Week include Wildlife Safari and Con-Vey Keystone.
Sessions will include “Career Navigation 101,” which will guide students toward choosing meaningful and productive career paths. “Using Innovation, Engineering, & Robots to Build Large Machinery,” where students will learn about the process of creating large-scale machinery. “A Day in the Life of a Zookeeper,” a behind-the-scenes look into what it takes to clean, feed and enrich animals’ lives. And “What Does College Debt Really Mean?” a presentation on interest rates, debt management and other ways to plan for financing their college expenses.
“These virtual tours allow local industry experts to connect with even more students through a convenient and user-friendly platform,” said Lacey Ferguson, program consultant for DCPSS and the Umpqua Valley STEAM Hub, and project director for Oregon Connections. “Our goal is to bring career pathway opportunities to as many students in Douglas County as possible so that they know how many options are available to them right here in their own community.”
Teachers can sign up for these tours at oregonconnections.nepris.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.