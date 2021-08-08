It’s pickle season! If you are looking for something to do this summer, you may want to try making your own pickles.
Norm Lehne Garden & Orchards has plenty of pickling cucumbers. Glen Lehne, director of farm operations at Lehne Farms said they have “The classic finger sizes up to those that are about the diameter of the cardboard insert of paper towels — those that are great for bread and butter pickles or coins.”
There are many opportunities to purchase pickling cucumbers from Lehne Farms. Lehne said, “We have plenty available to pick on our farm or at our weekly farmers market: Glide on Tuesdays 10-1; Coos Bay on Wednesdays 10-2; Bandon on Fridays 10-4; and Roseburg on Saturdays 9-1.”
You can also pick your own pickling cucumbers at the Lehne Farm. “We have a u-pick at our farm at 386 Cleveland Rapids Rd, Roseburg; Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays 8-12. We plant several successive patches that ensure we always have vigorous plants giving a plenty of cucumbers for folks to find very easily, especially if they walk into the patch. So many times people rummage through the same plants where if they walked down the rows a few more feet it is a gold mine,” he said.
Lehne said, “We grow the classic Boston/New England types that are Gynoecious (This means the plants only have female flowers (gynoecious), which do not require pollination; therefore, the cucumbers are seedless) and have a good length to diameter ratio (this means they have good length but stay small in diameter).”
Lehne Farms also has many other healthy options “In addition to plenty of cucumbers for pickling we also have lots of Candystore corn, blue lake beans, beets, Beefsteak tomatoes, hot and sweet peppers, eggplant, zucchini, Gravenstein apples, nectarines and peaches ready for u-pick, with pears still to ripen in September,” said Lehne.
There are many different options for pickle recipes. Lehne offered his Grandma Helen’s best pickle recipe. If you have some time, you might want to try this recipe and make yourself some homemade pickles! Enjoy.
Skylar, I believe that Norm Lehne was mistaken. A plant is monoecious if it bears flowers of both sexes (i.e., it is "one house"), dioecious if each plant bears flowers of just one sex (that is, the two sexes live in separate "houses"); a plant is gynoecious if it bears only female flowers; usually, these female flowers will require fertilization by pollen from a male plant in order to produce fruit, but some varieties are parthenocarpic (that is, they produce fruit without fertilization (from the Greek for virgin).
Also, pollination is different from fertilization; The main difference between pollination and fertilization is that pollination is the deposition of pollen grains from the anther to a stigma of a flower; fertilization is the fusion of the haploid gametes.
BTW: a lot of early tomatoes are parthenocarpic.
BTW: those bees pollinating the flowers are females. Interestingly, their brothers have no fathers, and will have no sons. Haplodiploidy rules!
So do pickles on a burger. Thanks.
